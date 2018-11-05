NEWMAN LAKE, Wash.-- A Newman Lake man pleaded guilty to second degree murder charges in the death of his girlfriend over Thanksgiving of 2017.

Nicholas Holden, 29, was arrested and charged the Friday after Tina Stewart, his girlfriend of two years, was found dead in a home on the 14000 block of North Meadow Lane.

Stewart's family gathered around and reacted to the plea Friday.

Newman Lake Fire Department personnel responded first to the scene, according to court documents, and found the victim covered in bruises and other marks.

