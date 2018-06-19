SPOKANE, Wash. – A man wanted for murder in Rochester, New York was arrested in Spokane on Saturday.

Robert Norry, 32, was arrested for second degree murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend. He made his first court appearance in Spokane County and was denied bail. Norry was put in custody at the Spokane County Jail but is now in the custody of Rochester Police as they take him back to New York.

Court documents said on Saturday night a Washington State Patrol trooper learned from Idaho State Police that a homicide suspect was crossing into Washington state from Idaho on I-90. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and arrested Norry.

Court documents said on June 15, Rochester Police responded to a call at an apartment for a woman that was unconscious and cut up. The victim’s parents found their daughter, Kelly O’May, 31, dead after they became concerned about her after they had not heard from her in a while. Court documents said her dad forced the door open and found O’May face down on the floor. The father told police her boyfriend, Norry, killed her, according to court documents.

Rochester Police reviewed video from the bar that is in the same building as O’May’s apartment. Court documents said Noory was seen in the bar on June 13 until about 9:30 p.m. He was seen wearing tan pants and a dark colored shirt, documents said. What appeared to be the same shirt and pants worn by Norry were found in O’May’s apartment soaked in blood along with a pair of tan boots, court documents said.

