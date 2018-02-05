SPOKANE, Wash. -- The first sushi restaurant in Kendall Yards is opening next week on May 11.

As they make final touches to the restaurant, the owner is petitioning to get a sidewalk cafe permit for outdoor seating as well. While they are in the perfect location to set up a parklet, the owner has another idea in mind.

Owner of Umi Sushi Scott Hoefer said putting in a sidewalk cafe next to his business would be a win-win for potential customers who find parking limited in the area.

They would get to keep their parking spots and, "It gives us space to branch out and provide extra seating to enjoy the outdoors and take in more of the neighborhood," Hoefer said.

The sidewalk cafe will have about six tables within the border along the front of the restaurant. The border will be marked by medallions in the cement, rather than a fence, to make it feel more open.

"Keeps people off the main thorofare, but allows them to feels as though they're right in the mix," Hoefer said.

But before Umi Sushi can move forward with plans for the sidewalk cafe, the permit process requires a public hearing. That hearing is set for Thursday at 10 a.m. where you can weigh in on this additional outdoor seating in Kendall Yards.

As far as parklets go, this is the first year the city is accepting permit applications for businesses to set them up. The city allows them to be out from April 1 to November 1.

Some people said they would not mind the idea of a parklet in Kendall Yards, despite parking concerns.

"I like there to be outdoor spaces, especially in downtown areas where people can spend time outside," Whitney Jacques said.

The first parklet application submitted this year will be in front of the Garland Sandwich shoppe and there's still time for more to appear this summer.

