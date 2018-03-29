SPOKANE, Wash. – A new restaurant opening in Downtown Spokane is set to feature local beers, pub food and family recipes.

Gabe Wood and Alex King hope to have a grand open of Heritage Bar & Kitchen by June with a soft opening in May.

Wood and King have been talking about opening a restaurant since they were in high school, before they had even met each other. The two met years later while working at O’Doherty’s. Over the last two years they have been discussing opening a restaurant and now their dream is coming true.

Heritage Bar & Kitchen will be located at 122 S. Monroe, where Texas True Barbecue used to be. They will be right next door to Whistle Punk Brewing. They said they will allow people to take their food into the brewery.

Wood said the restaurant will have a Spokane theme, which will be apparent through their decor and menus. There will be a replica of the Monroe St. Bridge that will be the facade over their bar. Local artist Ryan King is working on a Spokane themed mural. They hope to feature at least 10 local beers. Their drink menu will also feature cocktails named after veteran newscasters in the area, like KREM 2's Tom Sherry.

The "Tom Sherry" is made with drinkers' choice of flavored vodka, soda, a splash of tonic and a twist of lemon.

They refer to their food menu as pub food done right. Wood and King said some dishes will be traditional pub fare, while others will be more unique. They said there will be couple of choices that people in the area have not seen before. Wood and King said they are not revealing specific details on the items just yet.

© 2018 KREM