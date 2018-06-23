SPOKANE, Wash.-- Construction is underway on Friday for Spokane Transit Authority's new "High Performance Transit" on North Monroe Street.

The STA plans to put in seven HPT stations, Monroe being one of them, as a way to make transit more convenient for riders.

The curb is 10 inches higher than a normal curb, saving time in between transitions.

"It is an important feature of mitigating traffic congestion that we're all familiar with and High Performance Transit (HPT) is aimed exactly at that," said STA Communications Manager Brandon Repez-Betty.

In addition to the curbs, all HPT stations will feature shelters and pedestrian lighting. Stations with higher ridership will also include features to help save even more time.

“High Performance Transit” stations going in on Monroe are meant to speed up boarding times. @spokanetransit says their features will help mitigate traffic. #Everysecondcounts @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/2z8m1LosxF — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 23, 2018

"We might have fare validations, which means customers are ready to get on the bus with their ticket before the bus actually gets there," said Repez-Betty. "It might also have a real-time information sign. It will tell you exactly how many minutes until the next bus departs. Which is a great feature for someone wondering if they can run into a local business to grab coffee or run a quick errand."

HPT is already in operation in Downtown Spokane on Sprague Avenue. Each new HTP station will be built in phases and the Monroe Street HTP will be ready for operation once the roads reopen.

