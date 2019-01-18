SPOKANE, Wash. — The West Central neighborhood is getting a big boost to combat drug use in the community. A new federal grant will fund new programs to keep people off drugs, specifically kids and teens.

In 2018, staff members with the Northwest Washington Education Service District sought out funding to focus on combating drug use in the West Central community.

"We know that this is an area that has issues related to drugs and alcohol, related to criminal activity, related to mental health issues,” Community Coalition Coordinator Annie Murphey said.

They landed the $625,000 Drug Free Communities grant. Over the next five years, more partnerships will be forged and more programs will be started to prevent drug abuse.

“That overlaps with mental health prevention, suicide prevention, and domestic violence prevention,” Murphey said.

The new grant money will continue where a state funded grant left off.

"And this new grant allows us to expand the services and partnerships that we have already and do more work to support youth and families in need in the community,” Murphey said.

They plan to continue to support area schools, provide after school programs and parenting classes.

"The idea is when we come around youth and their families and support them we decrease the risk of their involvement in substance abuse,” Murphey said. “We really just want to support the community, support the youth in this community and help them get resources."

