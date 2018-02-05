SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane Planning Department approved the permit for a contested café in the South Perry neighborhood.

The latest designs for the proposed 11th Avenue Cafe includes plans for outdoor seating, paved steps and new store fronts. The developers said they want to keep the building true to its historical structure.

Seattle-based company, InterUrban Development, had to get approval to return the building to commercial use.

Documents from 1925 show the original use of the building was for a store. Then, over the years it turned into a residence.

Some neighbors had expressed concern over parking in the area, as well as noise and alcohol usage.

The developers said they did not plan to hold outdoor music events or serve alcohol.

