SPOKANE, Wash. – There is a new way to access the Spokane River in Glover Park.

The boat launch is for non-motor boats such as rafts, kayaks and canoes. It is a small part of the city's plans to create and improve access to the river.

"They've talked about this for three years now, but for this to actually come through, we'll definitely be more than eager to be the first ones to use those ramps," Josh Flanagan with Willey E. Waters said.

Flanagan is one of many local rafting companies that use this Peaceful Valley access point to launch their rafts. He said a boat ramp in Glover Park will help alleviate the frequent congestion in Peaceful Valley and give neighbors their parking back.

"It's really just a two-lane spot down there that really everyone just parks and take their leisure time. So, it really is a spot that get really congested. So, any way to alleviate that is really going to help everyone out," Flanagan said.

The now approved proposal for the project said the boat launch will be located in the northwest quadrant of the park. The existing parking lot will also be updated to improve the flow of traffic.

Construction for the CSO 25 pipe project is blocking access to Glover Park. Flanagan said the limited parking due to blocked roads could affect his rafting season.

"Construction has really made that area difficult not only for prepping our vehicles and getting everyone down there, but our customers use that area as well for parking. So, to find an area that walkable and safe for parking will be interesting," Flanagan said.

City officials said they will do their best to keep the informal river access point open.If it does need to be closed off, the city will notify those companies. Otherwise, officials suggests accessing the river from the TJ Meenach Bridge.

