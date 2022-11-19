New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter

The Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting $500,000 from Spokane County to help with improvements. This includes new beds, showers, and offices.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements.

Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers.

Spokane City Officials say this comes at a critical time, as the cold weather turns.

The Trent Shelter first opened back in early September, and since then, it is gaining traction with Spokane's homeless population.

For example, on Friday night, over 275 people stayed at the shelter.

The city of Spokane says that money will go a long way for them, such as getting more beds, more showers, and more office space.

"We want to make sure that the barriers people have, whether that's real or perceived, are removed, so they have a place to come inside out of the weather. We want to make sure people have a bed indoors, under a roof," said Brian Coddington, the communications director for the City of Spokane.

The city says there will be 15 new porta-potties, one new shower trailer, two portable office spaces, and four large storage containers.

One man who has stayed at the Trent Shelter, Marshall Busby, says it wasn't as bad as he thought.

"It's getting kind of full though. It's a little colder than I expected on there. I kind of expected it to be a bit warmer," Busby said. "As for cleanliness, it seems alright."

The office spaces will be used for individual appointments and for staff.

Busby said he can't wait for the new supplies to come in.

"They seem nice enough, I suppose. They probably need more. I know some people were sleeping on mats," Busby said.

The city says as long as they have space, anyone is welcome.

"There's space available here, nobody will be turned away. There's no reason to be sleeping outside right now in the cold," Coddington said.

The shelter will be getting the new improvements over the next couple of weeks. The largest project will be replacing all of the wooden beds with 350 metal framed ones.

