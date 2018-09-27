SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley is trying to address the area’s pothole problem with a new app. The app is called "SV Express" and residents can download it for free.

Once you've created an account with an email and password, you can start reporting issues or problems you see around town. Residents can either select their current location or type in the address of where a problem needs to be resolved.

Then, select the type of issue your reporting. Broken sprinkler, graffiti, hazard on the street or potholes.

In the next window, you can add a detailed description of issue and upload photos.

Submitted requests are monitored during business hours and sent to the appropriate city department or employee who will see it resolved.

The app gives you the option to go back and review your reports, and even receive status updates by phone call, email or text.

As for the city of Spokane, It seems there are no plans to launch a similar app. The city of Spokane encourages its residents to report any problems on the city's website, which is also compatible with mobile devises. Residents can also report by calling 311, or use the 311 online chat.

