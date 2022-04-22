Residents and businesses push back against plans to build drug detox center in Spokane Valley

Developers say the multi-million dollar facility would treat working class people who have insurance.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Neighbors and businesses are pushing back against plans to build a 40 bed drug detox center near Evergreen and East Main in Spokane Valley.

Some neighbors who spoke at a hearing last month agree that these types of facilities are needed. However, they don't want them located close to their homes and businesses.

Developers say the multi-million dollar facility would treat working class people who have insurance. The property is in a mixed use zone with homes, apartments and businesses.

Homeowners have a list of concerns. They worry about safety in the area, especially for young kids and that this detox could lower their property values.

"There has been evidence shown at other detox facilities that people find needles, they find other paraphernalia, they find alcohol bottles, I can't walk down my street around the block with my dog and feel like that's going to be an area I'm going to want to walk in anymore."

The hearing examiner acknowledged that neighbor's concerns were genuine. But, they didn't justify denying this medical facility. Plans have been approved to move forward.