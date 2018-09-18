SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Neighborhood Tree program is giving away 500 trees this fall.

Officials said the offer is exclusive for residents of the City of Spokane. It is a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Canopy program and is sponsored by City of Spokane Urban Forestry.

Officials said “trees around homes will not only help reduce the amount of energy your home requires, but they also add to your property value, reduce your carbon footprint, improve the air quality and more effectively catch storm water runoff.”

You can receive one free tree by filling out a form online.

