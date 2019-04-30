SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Fire Department released the local collection results Tuesday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day that took place Saturday.

There were two drug collection sites in Spokane on April 27.

The collection site at CHAS Health Market Street Clinic collected 233.87 pounds of unused drugs.

The second site at the C.O.P.S. North Central/Knox Presbyterian Church collected 150.65 pounds of drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration launched the program to encourage the safe disposal of medications.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a critical public safety and public health issue. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as well as the number of accidental overdoses.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, an estimated 18 million people misused prescription medications at least once in 2017. Six percent of that group are 12 years of age or older.

If you missed it on Saturday and want to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs, the Spokane Police Department has three secure drop box locations available year round during business hours. They include:

Public Safety Building at 1100 W. Mallon Ave.

SPD North Precinct/C.O.P.S. Northeast at 5124 N. Market St.

SPD Downtown Precinct at 221 W. First Ave.

You can find additional drug collection sites at www.takebackyourmeds.org.