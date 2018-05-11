Recycling facilities across the United States are hoping residents will step up and recycle correctly, including one facility in Spokane.

According to a Science Advances study, China has imported an increasing 45 percent of the world's plastic waste since 1992 up until Jan. 2018.

Now that China no longer accepts recyclables from much of the United States, Waste Management Northwest staff it is important for residents to do their part.

Believe it or not, the SMaRT Recycling Center in Spokane receives some items at its facility that are far off from the list of materials that can actually be recycled.

"Unfortunately, animal carcasses when it's hunting season come through," said Steven Gimpel with Waste Management Northwest. "We've had hot water heaters. We had a full V8 engine block come across the line."

This creates a problem for the nearly hundred people who work at the SMaRT Center.

It’s Green Week on @KREM2! Learn what can and cannot be recycled, because people are recycling some pretty weird things...

"Unfortunately, animal carcasses when it's hunting season come through. “We've had hot water heaters, we had a full V8 engine block come across.” pic.twitter.com/zpDXmwaP1w — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) November 5, 2018

On Friday, a bike chain and cable wire came across the line,

"(It) snagged our equipment and caused us to shut down," Gimpel said.

In July, KREM reported that the SMaRT Center also receives thousands of plastic bags on a daily basis, resulting in a significant decrease in efficiency and lasting damage to its machinery. The center is forced to halt operations almost every two hours to flush the system of plastic bags – along with a myriad of other improperly recycled items.

Also see | Plastic bags cause damage, disruption at Spokane recycling center

At the Smart Recycling Center, human sorters and machines are tasked with separating the good from the bad.

"We store and process all of this single stream or blended stream recycling from eastern and central Washington," Gimpel said. Items that are recyclable are paper and cardboard and bottle and canned shaped containers. We want them all to be clean, dry and empty, no food or liquid contamination," he continued. "Third guideline is simply no plastic bags in our recycling system. It wraps around our sorting equipment and shuts us down if not making sure equipment can't sort properly."

"Things like rope, wire, textiles. When in doubt, throw it out. If you are not explicitly clear it should be recycled, it's better off not to contaminate the good recyclables," Gimpel continued.

As the world tries to figure out what to do now that China will no longer be a massive importer of recyclable materials, local workers just ask that you continue to help with at-home practices.

"We are in a good area here in the Pacific Northwest and Eastern Washington specifically that there is a lot of concern from our residents. We are very passionate about sustainability, and very passionate about recycling. And that leaves me very encouraged that as the system changes, or as any guidelines change, we will be ready to adopt and make sure that we are always properly recycling," Gimpel said.

A list of acceptable and unacceptable materials for recycling can be found on the SMaRT Center’s website.

© 2018 KREM