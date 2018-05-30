SPOKANE, Wash. – National Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning will be honored at the Spokane Pride Parade and Rainbow Festival on June 7.

OutSpokane, the non-profit organizer of the parade and festival, will honor Manning with the Stonewall Impact Award. The award recognizes those forging the future of Spokane's LGBTQ+ community. Manning will also be a Guest of Honor in the parade.

“Those of us who are fortunate enough to call Spokane home live in a city that celebrates diversity,” said Bridget Potter, 2018 President of OutSpokane. “We’re exceptionally fortunate this year to have Mandy Manning sharing Spokane’s message of inclusion with national and international audiences. Spokane could not be better represented.”

Manning teaches at the Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School. She leads a classroom for teenage refugees. The center specializes in English language development for newly arrived refugee and immigrant students and serves as their entry into American high school culture.

The 2018 Spokane Pride Parade begins at Spokane Falls Boulevard and North Stevens Street at 12:00 p.m. on June 9. The parade returns to Riverfront Park’s Lilac Bowl where the Rainbow Festival will continue with live entertainment until 6:00 p.m., a dance party from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

