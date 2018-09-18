SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Teacher of the Year, Mandy Manning, has spent the past seven years welcoming and teaching immigrant and refugee students from across the district at the Newcomer Center at Ferris High School.

"For a teacher it's like your dream class. Because they want to learn. They want to be here at school, they're excited, they're focused," Manning said.

Their focus often comes from having fled dire circumstances, not just in search of a better life, but sometimes just life.

"Life or death. You stay you're going to die. You come here there's a chance. And that's... no one should have to go through that. So then to come here and not feel welcome, it's, that's my job though, to make them feel welcome," she explained.

It is an emotion-filled purpose. As she stepped into her role as National Teacher of the Year, it is an environment that has gotten more politically charged.

"I just think it's that whole fear of that if someone else gets something then that is something less for me and that's just not real," she said. "If people took the time to understand that I think they wouldn't have this fear because we've been living next door to people who are different from us since time immemorial. And frankly that's what makes our neighborhoods so interesting."

Manning knows the years-long struggle and work it takes for families to be allowed entry to their new home and, to her core, she believes we are lucky to have them.

"And imagine how much more beautiful it can be if we just started to get to know each other and accept that we're all part of this world and we're all human beings with beating hearts and love for one another and love for our families," she explained.

Manning believes Spokane is a soft spot to land for immigrants and refugees. She said it is a relatively big city but not too big where you are likely to get lost in the shuffle. Despite what you might think, she believes the Spokane area has a kind of diversity that often goes unacknowledged.

"We constantly hear that we're not a diverse community. Constantly. Of course, we always have room to grow but I can attest that we serve 77 languages in our district. That is diversity," she said.

Every single one of her newcomers who has graduated in the last two years has gone on to post-secondary education. Her former students have gone on to become doctors, teachers, engineers and more.

"When a kid walks into my room all I hope for them is that I'm going to help them be confident to have a belief in themselves to ensure that they feel welcomed and loved so that they can truly be and do anything that they dream," she said.

© 2018 KREM