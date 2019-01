SPOKANE, Wash. – Five people were hospitalized after a North Spokane Walmart was evacuated on Sunday night.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the building located at 9212 N. Colton St. was cleared after an employee was exposed to an unknown substance.

Schaeffer said there is no trace of the substance left inside the Walmart on Monday. It does not appear to be life-threatening.

At last check, most of the five victims had been released from the hospital.