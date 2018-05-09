North Monroe Street is set to reopen Thursday morning.

North Monroe business representatives, neighbors and city leaders will gather at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Monroe Street. The barricades will be removed soon after 10 a.m. all along the corridor, allowing cars to use North Monroe from Indiana to Kiernan.

Construction on the stretch of road started on Apr. 2. The project includes enhanced streetscapes, lane reduction, wider on-street parking, new pedestrian lighting, bumpouts at intersections, updated water infrastructure, sidewalks and new pavement.

Then on Sep. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a party to celebrate the reopening.

