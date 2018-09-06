SPOKANE, Wash. – Construction on North Monroe is half way over.

Crews are getting ready to flip which end of the street is closed. It has been two months since the construction on Monroe Street started.

Megan Kennedy is the owner of Rouge Heart Media, the marketing firm in charge of keeping the positive vibe of Monroe alive during construction. The city invested $49, 000 into a campaign that includes a website with interactive maps, paid advertising and stories about the businesses.

“Constantly something to promote. We have events happening, sales, we have collaborative marketing all over the corridor where businesses are working together and driving traffic,” Kennedy said.

The campaign seems to be working because not one businesses has closed its doors because of construction. Two have actually opened.

“We opened up the same exact day they broke ground on the first phase,” said Tony Elliot, the owner of the new restaurant Elliot’s Urban Kitchen.

His business has survived not only being new in town but the road blocks.

“We really believed in the end product. It seems like the negativity has taken the wayside and everyone is looking at the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Promotional social media commercials have gained a lot of positive engagement from the community.

“We got a lot of exposure out of it a lot of business in the beginning out of it. The clip they were running with the regulars up at classic cuts was great looking forward to the next commercial to come out,” Elliot said.

He has a message for those getting ready to be affected by the second phase of construction.

“Just power through it and partner together,” he said.



