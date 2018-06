SPOKANE, Wash.-- Highway 195, 9 miles south of Spangle, is blocked due to a multiple vehicle collision involving a semi-truck on Wednesday.

Washington State Police are at the scene and they have reported serious injuries.

Authorities are asking drivers to detour to Old State Route 195 to Rosalia.

Officials believe the roads will be blocked for until late Wednesday afternoon.

