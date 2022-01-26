Multiple Spokane neighborhoods experience mail delivery delays

Weather conditions and an increase in COVID-19 cases are contributing to mail delays in the Inland Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — They're known for getting through rain, sunshine and snow, but the pandemic has been an entirely different beast for the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Recently several people around the region, including in north Spokane, said they’re experiencing severe mail delays.

One of them is Bridget Warwick. She told KREM 2 she stopped by the post office on Tuesday asking about several packages still missing.

“I came by yesterday to check on them and he [ a USPS staff] said ‘Oh, you know there’s so many staff out and your route hasn’t been serviced, but it is being delivered today. You should get your packages.’ And I said ‘Ok, well I’ll come back tomorrow if I don’t get them,’” Warwick said.

Tuesday night came and went with no packages, leading to Wednesday's trip to the post office on Nevada Street, where Warwick spent almost three hours waiting.

Out of the eight packages missing, she only received four during her trip.

"I understand that it's not any individual problem. It's a system problem in response to the pandemic, but at the same time we really need our things that we're waiting for,” Warwick said.

She’s not the only one waiting for her packages to arrive. Sean Mitchell, who lives in the Five Mile area of Spokane, is facing the same mail delays.

Mitchell said he hasn’t received mail since Friday, “My concern is that around this time of year, we start getting information for our tax returns and start getting our W-2 forms and start getting our real estate taxes, all that kind of information, so I'm on the lookout for that," Mitchell said.

KREM 2 reached out to the Spokane USPS branch to get more information. USPS said they’re having issues with mail delivery due to COVID-19 cases, which has left the postal office low on staff and everyone pitching in to cover routes and deliver mail.

Some delays are expected and some customers could experience late and even early deliveries, USPS said.

KREM 2 also received the following statement from USPS Manager, Strategic Communications David Rupert:

“Due to a series of weather events that impacted regional and local access, some addresses saw inconsistent delivery times earlier this year. We apologize to those customers who have grown accustomed to our reliable service and want to assure the public that we are taking steps to restore confidence.

We’re thankful for the incredible flexibility our workforce has shown through the recent weather events as well as pandemic impacts, which continues to present unprecedented challenges in some locations.