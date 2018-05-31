SPOKANE, Wash. – A significant multiple-car accident has closed S. Ash Street. Traffic is being rerouted to eastbound Garland Avenue.
KREM 2 spoke with witnesses who said a green Explorer ran a red light traveling westbound on Garland and struck two cars traveling southbound. The male got out of the explorer and ran, according to the same witness.
Officials with Officials with the Spokane Police Department said at least one person was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and the investigation is centered on vehicular assault, meaning someone was either driving under the influence or in a reckless manner and causes an injury during a collision.
This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they are available.