SPOKANE, Wash. – A significant multiple-car accident has closed S. Ash Street. Traffic is being rerouted to eastbound Garland Avenue.

KREM 2 spoke with witnesses who said a green Explorer ran a red light traveling westbound on Garland and struck two cars traveling southbound. The male got out of the explorer and ran, according to the same witness.

Green Explorer ran a red light at high rate of speed striking the two southbound vehicles. pic.twitter.com/7iWd6iEBRX — Nathan Brand (@KREMnate) May 31, 2018

Driver of green Explorer then got out and ran. He’s now in police custody. pic.twitter.com/yuR6P5c3yU — Nathan Brand (@KREMnate) May 31, 2018

Officials with Officials with the Spokane Police Department said at least one person was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and the investigation is centered on vehicular assault, meaning someone was either driving under the influence or in a reckless manner and causes an injury during a collision.

Just talked to a witness at the scene of Garland/Ash wreck. He told me the green Explorer ran red light WB on Garland and smashed into two cars. Male got out of Explorer and ran, according to same witness. @KREM2 — Brett Allbery (@KREMBrett) May 31, 2018

I saw at least 3 transported to hospital. Witness also tells me that the driver was apprehended a couple blocks away. I have not been able to confirm that with law enforcement. @KREM2 — Brett Allbery (@KREMBrett) May 31, 2018

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they are available.

