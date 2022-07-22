Mullan Road Bridge reopening delayed

The reopening of the Mullan Road Bridge over I-90 in Spokane Valley has been postponed to Monday after morning rain.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The reopening of Mullan Road Bridge over I-90 in Spokane Valley, which was planned for Friday, had to be rescheduled for Monday after morning rain.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the east side of the Mullan Road Bridge had to be pushed to Monday as the morning rain didn't allow crews to finish the deck seal on the bridge.

MULLAN RD BRIDGE/ARGONNE RD OFF RAMP UPDATE: Unfortunately we will not be reopening the Mullan Road bridge or Argonne off ramp today as originally planned. The rain this morning put the bridge deck seal in jeopardy. We have pushed that portion of the work and reopening to Monday. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 22, 2022

Some of the bridge's repairs include the construction of a new two-inch modified concrete surface to preserve the bridge deck and provide a smoother ride for travelers. Since the start of the project in May 2022, drivers in the area have experienced road delays and have used alternative routes.

The bridge deck has not received any renovations to this extent since it was built in 1975.

Travelers can anticipate varying traffic control on I-90, which will at times be reduced to a single lane during working hours.

Crews were able to pour the new concrete surface on the east side of the Mullan Road bridge over I-90 this week. That means traffic control will be swapped & drivers will use the right side of the bridge to travel north while crews being working on the left side. pic.twitter.com/2kUjbvxPcU — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 9, 2022

Throughout the duration of the project, the bridge will be closed to the public. In addition, drivers who wish to access Argonne Road via the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 are encouraged to use alternate routes.

According to WSDOT, traffic will be redirected to a single lane on the repaved east side of the bridge to allow repairs to begin on the west side of the deck.

This will make traffic control swapped and drivers will have to use the right side of the bridge to travel north while crews are working on the left side.

