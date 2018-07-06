LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Gonzaga Preparatory School posted a photo of a group of alumni at the CBS Studios Wednesday. According to the post, the group of men were in Los Angeles for a taping of "The Late Late Show" and preparing for the premiere of the movie "Tag."

"Tag" is based on the G-Prep alumni. They started a game of tag in high school during the 1980s. Years later, the game still has not ended.

Now, the group has a movie following their decades long game of tag. The movie stars Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson, Ed Helms, Jon Hamm and Hannibal Buress.

The movie premiered in Los Angeles Wednesday, but hits theaters around the country on June 15. A special Spokane premiere is set for June 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the downtown AMC.

KREM 2 is giving away tickets to the Spokane premiere. Jen York will be live at the South Hill Huckleberry's from 7-9 a.m. on June 12. Those who tag Jen can get a pair of tickets. Tickets are first come, first serve and are limited.

