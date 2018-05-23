SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A 46-year-old man died Tuesday after striking a barrier and being hit by two cars on I-90 westbound in Spokane Valley.

Washington State Patrol troopers identified the man at Clinton Heindl of Reardon, Washington. WSP said Heindl was wearing a non-USDOT compliant helmet.

WSP said Heindl was ejected from his motorcycle after striking the barrier. Two cars then proceeded to strike Heindl in the roadway.

The two drivers were not injured and do not face any charges.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated the incident took place on Wednesday.

