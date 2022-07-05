Motorcycle driver charged after crashing with car; fleeing the scene before crashing a second time

The driver of the motorcycle had a suspended license on third-degree and failed to have a required ignition interlock device installed.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies responded to a one car and motorcycle crash on Appleway Boulevard on Sunday.

According to a report by the Spokane Valley Police Department, on Sunday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a deputy approached a black Dodge Ram with its passenger side door open in the eastbound lanes of east Appleway Boulevard at South Dishman Mica Road.

The report says the driver of the Dodge said he stopped for a red light and noticed a motorcycle rider who had tipped his bike over. His passengers got out to help the rider, who was later identified as 58-year-old Michael R. Ruth.

Ruth picked up the motorcycle, a Honda GL1800, and when the deputy made contact with Ruth, he could smell alcohol coming from his breath.

The officer says Ruth’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and his speech appeared slurred. The deputy also noticed what was believed to be a container of Fireball Whiskey.

When the officer asked Ruth to put the bike on the kickstand, he instead accelerated rapidly and fled the scene. After a search in the area, officers were able to locate Ruth on E. Appleway Boulevard and Dartmouth Road, where he had crashed for the second time. He was found unconscious and seriously injured.

Spokane Valley Fire crews arrived at the area and provided medical aid to Ruth, who was taken to the hospital for additional care. He regained consciousness in the ambulance, and he was listed in stable condition.

Another witness told police Ruth passed her and he was traveling at an estimated 70 mph after the first crash. He passed the stop light at Farr Road. After the light turned green, she continued on her way until she came around a corner, noticed the wreckage and stopped to check on Ruth.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, Spokane Valley Traffic Unit technicians were called to the scene to conduct an investigation. Officials believe speed and impairment driving are factors in the crash, according to the report.

Ruth’s driving records show he has a driver's license suspended on third-degree and required to have an ignition interlock device installed. Ruth was not arrested, but he was charged with DUI, driving while suspended third degree and failure to have a require interlock device installed

