SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane mother is outraged after she said a school threat was not taken seriously enough by the district.

Skye Shoop said she felt the need to take her child out of school because of an online threat. She said she is disappointed with the school because they did not contact parents soon enough.

The anonymous person behind the keyboard threatened to shoot and kill two Salk Middle school students. It was sent Wednesday night on the popular social media app Snapchat. The person who got the message took a screen shot and shared it online.

"For me it was really scary it's something that's happening so much and you never know," Skye said.

Skye's daughter Ali goes to Salk Middle School and she said it was all anyone was talking about at school.

"I didn't think too much of it until I got to school today and everyone was talking about it, but when people started talking about it I didn't feel as safe as I usually do," Ali said.

Skye certainly did not feel Ali was safe. As soon as she found out about the message from another parent, she took her out of school.

"I didn't feel like I knew in my heart that she was safe. And everything in my mom body was like go get your daughter and make sure she is okay," Skye said.

She said she is unhappy with how the school responded to the situation. She feels they took too long to contact parents about the potential threat.

"It's a gun threat at my kid's school. I am going to take it seriously," she explained.

A district spokesperson said as soon as staff found out about the threat they started to investigate. Investigators determined there was not a credible threat to the school. They are still investigating though because the message targeted specific students.

The school district investigates every threat made against a school or students. They bring in help from campus security and local law enforcement. Investigators try to find out who is responsible and if they have access and means to carry out their threat. When and how parents are contacted is decided on a case by case basis.

District officials ask parents to trust their process and trust that they are doing everything they can to keep students safe.

