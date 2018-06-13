SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a 27-year-old mother for the murder of her 6-month-old baby.

Skye Metcalf, 27, has been booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree murder with aggravated circumstances. Her bond has been set at $1 million.

On Monday at 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to MultiCare Valley Hospital’s emergency room for a report of an unresponsive infant who was brought in with severe head injuries by her parents, Metcalf and Anthony Stedeford, 24. Officials said a short time later the baby was pronounced dead by a doctor.

The original information deputies received was that Metcalf tripped with the baby in her arms. AS she fell, the baby flew from her arms, hit a baby walker and fell to the floor. Metcalf told deputies Stedeford was not home at the time of the accident. Medical staff told authorities that the injuries did not appear to be consistent with the reported account of the incident. Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives responded to continue the investigation.

Officials said Stedford was found to be in violations of a domestic violence no contact order and was arrested Monday afternoon.

Authorities said during the autopsy on Tuesday, the Medical Examiner’s Office observed the infant suffered multiple impacts to her face and scalp which were not consistent with accidental injuries. The medical examiner said the child’s cause of death was complex skull fractures from blunt impacts to the head and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Detectives then located and arrest Metcalf and brought her to the Public Safety Building to be re-interviewed.

Officials said during the interview, Metcalf eventually said she was frustrated with Stedeford due to a recent argument. She admitted she intentionally and forcefully pushed the infant face first into her bassinet causing the injuries to the baby’s face, officials said. She also admitted to punching the infant twice, with a closed fist in the back of her head, according to deputies. She said a short time later, her baby stopped crying, became lethargic and then unresponsive. Metcalf told detectives Stedeford was not present during the assault and she called him after, telling him she accidentally dropped the baby.

Court documents show someone petition to have custody of Metcalf and Stedeford's child. The civil case was filed in March 2018. The woman asking for custody said Metcalf was "undergoing bipolar depression and postpardum depression" and was going into treatment for depression.

