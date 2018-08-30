SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools passed a budget for the school year and the numbers are hinting at a big increase in teacher salaries.

The district and Spokane Education Association reached a tentative agreement in salary negotiations. The details of the agreement will not be releases until after the union meeting Thursday night.

As for the operating budget the district approved Wednesday night, it looks like it will be spending more than it will bring in. Officials said 2017’s savings will help take care of that.

For fiscal year 2018-2019 the Spokane Public Schools district plans to spend about $465 million, a steep jump from original projections presented to the school board two weeks ago. As for revenue, the district expects about $452 million. This puts the district in the negative by more than $12 million. The district ended the 2017-2018 fiscal year with about $39 million in savings. It will start this year with that balance in the bank, which will cover the $12 million hole.

Of the $465 million the district plans to spend this year, more than 85 percent is going to employee salaries, nine percent for purchased services and about five percent on supplies. As for the revenue, it's up about $56 million from 2017. A majority of this year's revenue, $334.5 million, is coming from state funding. The budget also includes enrollment projections, which is expected to remain at just under 30,000 students.

President of Spokane Education Association Katy Henry said she hopes members will vote in favor of the agreement the union reached with the district. She said they have 3,400 members, and expects about the same, if not more, to vote in Thursday night's meeting.

The Spokane Education Association is meeting with members Thursday night at Shadle Park High School. They will present the agreement to its members and take it to a vote.

