SPOKANE, Wash. -- You might think that once you die you can longer give back.

But, medical schools across the nation rely on people donating their bodies once they pass away. It is all in the name of science.

Washington State University's Willed Body Program has been around since the 1970s. It has seen an increase in interested donors after the medical school opened last summer.

For some giving back does not stop at the end of their life. Each year Washington State University takes about 30 to 40 special donations. Donors who give their bodies over to science.

"It's a whole-body donation program, so we use the bodies for teaching human anatomy," Clinical Associate Professor WSU Medical School David Conley said.

WSU's Willed Body Program has been around since 1972. Each year, the program provides hundreds of students, from a range of health fields, a chance to examine real human bodies. It is experience and knowledge that's invaluable especially to future doctors.

"It's the foundation for physical exam of patients. It's the foundation for interpreting diagnostic images. So, this knowledge base is really an essential knowledge base," Conley said.

University leaders said since the medical school officially opened there has been much more interest in the Willed Body Program.

"Right now, we have hundreds of people signed up as potential donors. So there are a lot of wonderful people out there who want to help students learn with the gift of their body after their death," Conley said.

They are planning to donate their bodies to science for students who have dedicated their lives to it.

“It's not a financial donation it's a gift of learning, a gift of knowledge that students will remember their entire lives," he said. "It's really an important gift and one we are extremely thankful."

For more information, visit their website.

