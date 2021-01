The boy was in the backseat of a 1994 GMC Suburban that had been stolen.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy who went missing after the vehicle he was in was stolen from a Spokane Valley parking lot has been found safe.

Police announced at 8:46 p.m. that the boy had been found safe, just over 30 minutes after alerts had been sent out asking for the public's help in finding him.