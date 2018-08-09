SPOKANE, Wash. — If you tune in to the Miss America competition airing on Sept. 9, you will see a familiar face.

KREM 2's former reporter Danamarie McNicholl is competing for the title of Miss America. She was crowned Miss Washington in July after competing alongside 25 other women.

Miss Washington has never won Miss America, if Danamarie wins, she will be the first.

The final and televised portion of the competition airs Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on ABC.

As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, Danamarie is a fan favorite. According to the website Pageant Planet, Danamarie is the predicted winner by 51 votes.

The website partnered with Miss America to create the People Choice Award where you can pay $1 and vote for any contestant.

© 2018 KREM