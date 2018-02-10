SPOKANE, Wash. — Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Spokane tomorrow will make eight vice presidents to have visited the Lilac City. Dick Cheney was the last to make it out in 2006. That means it's been 12 years since Spokane has hosted a sitting president or vice president.

The first presidential visit came in 1903. it was Teddy Roosevelt it was part of a tour of the American west. The next three presidents all came to Spokane as well, William Howard Taft., Woodrow Wilson and Warren G. Harding.

The next president, Calvin Coolidge, didn't make it to Spokane, but his Vice President did.

The next visit was from Franklin D Roosevelt, he actually came to see the construction site for the Grand Coulee Dam. The dam would eventually become part of his New Deal.

Roosevelt’s successor, Harry S Truman, came to the area three times, and his Vice President came once.

No visits from Dwight D Eisenhower, but one from his vice president, Richard Nixon.

Nixon came again fourteen years later, as president, to open Expo 74. His Vice President, Spiro Agnew, made the trip three times.

Jimmy Carter came next, once in 1978 then again in 1980 after Mt. St. Helens erupted.

Ronald Reagan came to campaign for former senator Slade Gorton, and George H.W. Bush came several times while he was Reagan's Vice President.

Vice President Al Gore came during the Clinton era, and the last president to visit Spokane was the George W. Bush back in 2004.

Dick Cheney also came two years later.

In total, that makes 11 presidents and 7 vice presidents to visit Spokane through the years.

