ELK, Wash. — A Spokane-area group that practices medieval recreations is looking for another place to do their time-traveling.

The Adrian Empire currently meets monthly in Elk. It’s a local chapter of a national organization with ranks, costumes, and decorum. They have archery contests, combat duels, and arts and science competitions.

The leader of the chapter, the duke, is Donald Anderson. But within the empire, he’s known as Magnus Northhammer. The Northhammer persona is a Swedish Viking from the 12th century.

He's always had a fascination with Vikings and the middle ages, and joined after he saw empire members at a renaissance fair.

"Most everybody wants to be the knight in shining armor when they grow up,” said Anderson.

He's a skilled archer. In the tournament today he shot left-handed just to make things fair.

One of his top knights is most often referred to as Lady Blue. She's been involved in the empire for more than 20 years.

"I like the combat... I'm not great at archery... I like educating others,” said Jenny Gossman, the person behind Lady Blue. “So helping others to learn about history in a fun way is probably my most rewarding piece of being part of this organization."

And despite all the decor and the fighting, the group, at its core, is educational.

"Mostly we like to learn... and we like to teach,” said Anderson.

Going out into the community and to schools for fairs, demonstrations, and lessons is a lot of what they do.

"It's amazing how many people we teach how to actually use a bow and arrow," he said.

Though they're based in Elk, they're also looking for a facility closer to Spokane, so that folks without cars can join in.

"We want to educate as many people as possible,” said Gossman.

The group is on the rise right now, about to hit 50 members, and they're hoping that with another location and continued outreach, they can keep growing.

