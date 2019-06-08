MEDICAL LAKE, Wash.-- Over the span of about three months, Willy Murray said about seven of his classic cars were stolen from his car shop.

He said he first noticed the issue when someone called asking him for the paperwork on one of his convertibles.

“Out of the blue, somebody calls me up asking me about a convertible that’s for sale,” Murray said. “I’m like, ‘I don’t have a convertible for sale.’”

He said someone had taken the car from his lot and tried to sell it at a local dealership.

“As soon as I got the pictures, I called the police and said, ‘Hey, my stolen car is right here,’” he said.

Murray said the loss was saddening.

“I’ve been working on cars since I was six years old. This was one that I never wanted to get rid of,” he said.

The 1966 Ford Fairlane convertible was just the first car to go missing from his lot. Murray said someone started disconnecting his security system and cutting the wires on his fence.

He said several of the cars remaining on his property were also damaged.

“They bashed the windshield, ripped off the bumpers, stole some of the headlights,” he said. “All of the doors have been broken.”

He said he is also missing a truckload of car parts worth a total of $5,000.

“I know they’re not going to stop. They’re going to keep on going until they get caught or they get everything out of here,” he said.

Murray said he is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of who is responsible and the return of all his missing cars.

RELATED: Have one of these cars? You could get a free club from Spokane police

RELATED: Have an old car? You're not alone. Vehicle age hits record