SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified a woman who was killed after being hit by a van.

On Tuesday, officials said Kari Green, 61, died at Sacred Heart Medical Center from a blunt head injury. Other factors included injuries to the chest and pelvis.

Spokane Police said the van was traveling westbound on 2nd and was turning left on Browne when it hit Green.

Officials on scene Monday said the crash is not currently being investigated as a criminal matter, but they will be checking for signs on impairment. Right now, it’s being investigated as a traffic violation.

© 2018 KREM