SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after deputies found a man dead in his backyard at a home on S. Park Lane.

The Spokane Co. Medical Examiner identified the deceased as 61-year-old Rex. C. Porter on Tuesday.

A caller reported a vehicle with its door left open parked in the front yard of the home for two days on Saturday morning. The garage door had also been left open, according to the sheriff’s office.

The caller told authorities he hadn’t seen any activity or people in the house, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. The caller also told authorities that an older adult homeowner who cares for a younger disabled adult lives at the house.

When deputies arrived, they looked through a front window and found broken glass on the floor and other items in disarray. They announced their presence but received no response, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies entered the home that smelled of animal feces and urine, the post said. While they searched the residence, they found a nonverbal, vulnerable man in poor hygienic condition in a basement bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Suspicious Death Investigation on S. Park Road Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a welfare check and located a deceased male at the premises. A vulnerable adult, who reportedly...

Deputies said they got the man medical attention and took him to a hospital, where he will stay since he is unable to care for himself.

Deputies then found the remains of an older man in the backyard of the house and secured the scene, according to authorities. Major Crimes Detectives assisted by Forensic Unit personnel were called to the scene to continue the investigation once authorities obtained a warrant.

Investigators are considering this a suspicious death at this time.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the person's name once he has been positively identified.