The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an identity and cause of death of a Spokane County Jail inmate who died on August 25.

Cindy Hill, 55, died of acute bacterial periontitis due to ruptured liver adhesions with a hole in the small intestine, according to the medical examiner's office.

Hill is the second inmate to die in custody of the Spokane County Jail in the past month.

On August 25, Spokane County officials said a female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at about 5:25 p.m. She was given lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived and took her to Sacred Heart Hospital hospital. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said later on that evening another inmate, who was housed near the first inmate, also had to be taken to the hospital. They said she did not die and her condition is unknown.

Officials said there have been eight total inmate deaths so far in 2018, most of which are still under investigation. There were three inmate deaths in 2017 – two were attributed to natural cause and one was a suicide.

