SPOKANE, Wash. — A musician who grew up in Mead returned to Spokane this weekend while on tour with Jesus Christ Superstar.

Mike Frederic plays ‘Guitar One’ in the musical’s orchestra. He opens the show every night with a guitar solo on stage.

After he opens the show, he stays on stage throughout the musical, playing guitar alongside the actors and actresses. Frederic says this week is especially exciting because he gets to play in his hometown.

“It’s always a different feeling,” Frederic said. “Because you don’t want to come back and disappoint your hometown.”

Frederic lives in New York and plays in other touring shows like Motown the Musical and Rent. But long before that, he graduated from the stage of Mt. Spokane High School.

He went on to study and teach at Whitworth University before launching his professional career as a musician.

The show runs at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

RELATED: Tourist in Your Town for November 22-24, 2019

RELATED: New star-studded 'Cats' trailer released