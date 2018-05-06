SPOKANE CO., Wash. -- The Mead High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student will be back in court Tuesday morning.

Wesley Perez's arraignment begins at 10 a.m.

Court documents show authorities first started investigating Perez after someone sent an anonymous letter to the school. It claimed he was in a relationship with a sophomore at the school.

Perez is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. His bond is set at 100-thousand dollars.

© 2018 KREM