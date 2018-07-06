SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Mead High School Spanish teacher accused of having sex with a student is due back in court Thursday.

Wesley Perez is set to appear before a judge at 9:00 a.m. for a motion to reduce his bond. His bond is set currently set at $100,000.

Perez's wife Beth asked that it be lowered so he can return home to help care for their children. Beth wrote a letter to the court about her hardships. She said she is an overnight nurse and it is difficult to find childcare.

Beth added that Perez is not a flight risk and would be at his next court date. Perez's trial is set for July 30.

