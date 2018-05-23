SPOKANE, Wash.—A Mead High School teacher was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor after he was accused with having a sexual relationship with a student in late April.

Wesley Perez was booked into the Spokane County Jail Wednesday morning.

PREVIOUS: Mead HS Spanish teacher being investigated over allegations he had relationship with student

Court documents said the Mead High School Principal Jeff Naslund received an anonymous letter on April 18 that contained allegations of an improper sexual relationship between a Spanish teacher and a 17-year-old student. The letter said the two met at camp during the 2016-2017 school year where they exchange phone numbers. According to documents, the letter alleges that the student met with the teacher in his classroom before and after school, even though she never had him as a teacher. It also says the two had been kissing and said, “I am uncomfortable to even mention this, but this is my main reason writing to you…he took her virginity as of this school year.” The anonymous author of the letter said they were in class with the student when she got a text message from the teacher with a heart next to his name.

© 2018 KREM