A bagger at a Mead grocery store took first place in a best bagger competition on Thursday night.

Eleven contestants competed in the Washington Food Industry Association Educational Foundation’s Best Bagger competition at the CenterPlace Event Center.

In the first round, contestants are required to fill three paper bags. If they advance to the second round, they then have to fill three reusable bags.

In both rounds, judges are critiquing the contestants in two main categories.Contestants were judged on speed, proper bag building technique, distribution of weight between bags, style, attitude and appearance.

After the two regular rounds and a final showdown, a winner rose to the top. Henry Johnson, who works at Yoke's Fresh Market in Mead, won the competition and he has only been bagging for a little over a year.

"My thoughts are going crazy right now. I really don't know what to think. I mean, I'm really thankful," he said.

A lively crowd here at the Centerplace this afternoon as the Washington Grocery Bagging Conpetition kicks off. Eleven contestants are competing for $2,000 and a trip to the National Bagging Competition in San Diego in February. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/sbzP9XlcaM — Shayna Waltower (@KREMShaynaW) October 25, 2018

He said consistent practice is what got him through today's most difficult rounds.

"I was just going for not last, but all of sudden they called my name for the top three and my heart was pounding. I'm just really grateful right now," he explained.

Washington has won the national bagging championship four times. The last time was in 2016.

Johnson received a cash prize of$2,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to San Diego to compete in the National Best Bagger Championship. The event is February 2019.

© 2018 KREM