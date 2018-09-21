SPOKANE, Wash. — Vice President Mike Pence visited Spokane to speak in support of U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) on Tuesday afternoon at the Spokane Convention Center.

“Are you proud to be an American? Then you came to support the right place to support the right candidate for Congress," McMorris Rodgers said as she took the stage.

.@cathymcmorris: “Are you proud to be an American? Then you came to support the right place to support the right candidate for Congress.” @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/kAjERqgci3 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 2, 2018

Mike Pence mentioned the three main reasons he was speaking at the event were "The person, progress and choice."

The Vice President also credited McMorris Rodgers with helping to get President Trump's tax plan through the House.

.@VP says @cathymcmorris helped get the tax cut signed by President Trump through—grateful for what she did to get it through the House. @KREM2 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 2, 2018

Tickets ranged from $125 for a general admission ticket to $5,000 for a sponsor ticket, which included a photo opportunity for two and two dinner tickets. Previous fundraiser speakers for McMorris Rodgers include Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, and California Rep. Devin Nunes.

Incumbent McMorris Rodgers is in a heated race with her democratic challenger Lisa Brown. Recent polls show the race nearly tied with one month before the election.

McMorris Rodgers has served as U.S. Representative for Washington's 5th district since 2005.

Lisa Brown is the former Senate Majority Leader in the Washington House of Representatives and was most recently the chancellor of Washington State University Spokane.

