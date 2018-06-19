SPOKANE, Wash. – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released a statement Monday afternoon in response to the separation of immigrant families at the border.

People are protesting across the country after immigrant children are taken from their parents while trying to enter the U.S. illegally and then detained by border patrol. About 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since President Trump announced his "zero tolerance" policy in April. The policy directs prosecutors along the southwest border to criminally prosecute adults who are entering the country illegally. When that happens, the children are separated from their parents and put into shelters.

McMorris Rodgers released a statement that said she disagreed with separating children from their parents.

“First, I do not believe the government should separate children from parents who are awaiting adjudication for breaking federal immigration law. As Americans, the land of freedom and opportunity, as a people who are warriors for human rights and human dignity, these policies are inconsistent with our nation’s values and everything we stand for.

I believe that the administration should stop the practice of separating families on their own. However, President Trump has made it clear that Congress must make a formal policy change. Congress can and should fix this by passing a law that clarifies separation shouldn’t happen when families are apprehended illegally crossing the border. That is what I am working with my colleagues in the House right now to do.

Again, I don’t believe in tearing families apart, but I also believe that people need to be coming to America legally, which is why I support increased border security efforts so families aren’t put in this situation. The new Goodlatte bill that I helped negotiate, the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act, will fix this family separation problem and authorize funding for construction of the border wall, close enforcement loopholes, end catch and release, reform the legal immigration system, create a merit-based visa program, and provide the DACA population a bridge to the legal immigration system and earn legal status in our country.”



