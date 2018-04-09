It has been four years since Washington legalized marijuana, but of course, it remains illegal at the federal level.

According to the federal government, its classified as a Schedule I drug, the same as heroin and cocaine, and because of that marijuana retailers cannot do business with banks. They deal with large amounts of cash, often making them a target for crime, and making it difficult to pay taxes and conduct business.

With the race for Congress heating up in Eastern Washington, many want to know where Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Lisa Brown stand on the legalized marijuana. KREM 2 asked each candidate what specific legislation, if any, would they introduce to remove marijuana from the Schedule I drug list, and when, specifically they would do that.

“I haven't introduced any legislation to do that. As a mom, I have concerns and I think we need to make sure we really understand what we're doing before we move in that direction,” McMorris Rodgers explained.

“I would support that, because I think rescheduling marijuana will enable us to focus on our enforcements efforts where they belong. There is a bill in Congress that would allow more research into the use of medicinal marijuana for veterans and I would like to see that move forward,” Brown said.

In Spokane County, I-502 passed with 52 percent of the vote. Most other counties all around Spokane County voted it down. But state-wide, it did pass with 55 percent of the vote.

