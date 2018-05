SPOKANE, Wash. – McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it will be hiring thousands of new workers in Washington this summer.

Company leaders said they plan to hire 3,500 new crew members.

McDonald’s officials said people looking to enhance their education or receive tuition assistance, they can after 90 days of employment. Crew members can receive $2,500 a year in tuition help and managers will have access to $3,000 a year.

