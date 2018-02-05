SPOKANE, Wash. – May Day demonstrations started in Downtown Spokane Tuesday evening.

The Spokane chapter of the ACLU hosted a ‘Know Your Rights’ march. Student group, Movimiento Estudiantil Chican Aztlan, from Eastern Washington University lead the march and ended up at Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ office.

The crowd remained peaceful. They chanted and held signs. Demonstrators said they marched in solidarity with workers, immigrants and their rights.

“I want to make sure that all my family members, the one who were born here and the ones that weren't, have a fair chance here,” one demonstrator said.

They continued their march through Downtown. It is expected to end around 6 p.m.

