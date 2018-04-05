SPOKANE, Wash. – Friday marks 44 years since the Expo of 1974 opened in downtown Spokane.

Spokane was the smallest city ever to hold a world’s fair, and attracted around 5.2 million visitors.

The fair also helped the city reclaim the land that would eventually become Riverfront Park and of course, provided us with parts of our skyline like the U.S. Pavilion.

Friday, the famed garbage eating goat, located in the park since the Expo reopened after being closed off while work was completed on the Looff Carrousel.

The Carrousel is set to reopen to the public on May 12.

© 2018 KREM