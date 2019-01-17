SPOKANE, Wash. — Inland Northwest residents are remembering the legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. with a rally and march on Monday.

Hundreds of people from around the area show up for the annual event and this year's march hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center is not expected to be any different.

The event began with a rally at the Spokane Convention Center at 10 a.m. and continues with the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March through downtown.

Spokane police said they are heavily patrolling the area with officers at nearly every intersection downtown. Police also added that they are enforcing a no backpack policy at the rally and march. Animals are not permitted at the march unless they are service animals.

A resource fair at the convention center will follow the march.

If you plan to head downtown today, parking meters are free. The Skate Ribbon, SkyRide and Looff Carrousel will be open with modified hours.

Two other marches preceded the Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally and march in Spokane.

The third Women's March in the city was held on Saturday. Activities began at 10 a.m. and continued until 3 p.m. More than 1,000 people attended, according to the event's Facebook page.

Spokane's first Indigenous Peoples March took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spokane Tribal Gathering Place on Friday. It was held in conjunction with a national march in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds made the journey, signs hoisted high and voices loud with pride. They said they were there to speak up for their rights, reach out to the voiceless and walk together for indigenous people.

Speakers reminded people of missing and murdered indigenous women, and discussed oppression, the environment and their rights.

